Thursday, August 14, 2025
3 charged over death of baby ‘subjected’ to FGM

Three women have been charged over the death of a baby girl reportedly subjected to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), which is outlawed in The Gambia.
One of them, Fatou Camara is remanded after being charged with Prohibition of Female Circumcision, which carries life imprisonment as punishment. The other two, Oumie Sawaneh and Hawa Conteh, are charged with Accomplices to Female Circumcision, and have been granted bail.
Police yesterday urged the public for support in safeguarding the wellbeing of vulnerable persons by reporting any case of harmful traditional practices to the nearest police station.

