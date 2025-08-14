spot_img
Thursday, August 14, 2025
Gambia News

Man arraigned for allegedly stealing Gamtel properties worth over D2M

Amadou J 7

By Amadou Jadama

One Mam John Sylver from Brusubi, was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Kebba Baldeh of Bundung, charged with stealing and causing malicious injury to properties worth D2,554,323.25 belonging to state telecommunications company, Gamtel.
Sylver who was unrepresented in court, pleaded not guilty.
The charge sheet alleged that on July 5 at Kerr Sering, Bijilo and diverse places, Mam John Sylver stole copper cables among other things valued at D2,554,323.25.
The accused was granted bail and the case adjourned to 25 August.

