Lawyers introduced to integrated tax administration system

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday organised a sensitisation workshop for legal practioners on its new Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS), a significant reform aimed at modernising and digitalising tax administration in The Gambia.

The ITAS project replaces the older GAMTAXNET system with a more robust, web-based platform designed to facilitate online tax registration, filing, and payment. This means taxpayers, including businesses and individuals, can complete tax-related processes conveniently from home or office without visiting GRA offices. The implementation of ITAS is funded by the World Bank under the Gambia Fiscal Management Development Programme (GMDP) and supported by other partners like the IMF.

To ensure a better understanding of the system, the GRA has started engaging stakeholders on why the system is introduced and its benefits.

Addressing yesterday’s workshop at the Bakadaji Hotel, Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe said the introduction of the Integrated Tax Administration System will represent a fundamental shift in how tax administration operates, and “it is imperative that we, both the tax administrators and tax agents, are fully equipped to navigate this new environment”.

He acknowledged the pivotal role legal practitioners play in the legal and fiscal landscapes of society.

“The practice of law, particularly in taxation, requires an acute awareness of not only the existing legal frameworks but also the instruments and technologies that underpin them.”

He added that the ITAS system is expected to streamline tax processes, improve compliance, and foster greater transparency in tax administration and tax compliance.

“It will enable e-registration, e-filing, e-payment and e-refund. However, with such advancements come new challenges and responsibilities. It is essential for us as tax administrators and tax agents to understand the implications of these changes, not only for our clients, the taxpayers, but for the overarching legal and economic environment in which we operate.

“We are confident that the ITAS system will bring a new era of transparency, accountability, and efficiency in our tax administration. It will reduce compliance burden on taxpayers, minimise opportunities for fraud and corruption, and ultimately, enhance domestic revenue mobilisation for the continued development of our nation.”

The Deputy Commissioner General Essa Jallow said while tax administration plays a crucial role in the mobilisation of domestic revenues necessary for national development, many tax administrations are facing increasing costs whilst taxpayers are also facing high compliance costs.

“To address these challenges, the implementation of an ITAS becomes necessary. Today’s workshop is not just about understanding this new system but embracing a new way of thinking about tax compliance and administration.”

He said the new system will prioritise transparency, efficiency and accountability.

“As we integrate modern technology into our tax processes, we will simplify our operations, reduce errors and provide better services to our taxpayers and those providing them with advisory services.”

He added that these reforms will not only benefit our taxpayers and GRA but it will also empower citizens to understand their tax obligations and ensure that the tax system is fair, equitable and accessible.

“The ITAS represents a comprehensive approach to tax administration that integrates all aspects of tax collection and management, including registration, filing, payment reporting, management information system, etc.”