Security, medical personnel get priority banking at AGIB

By Lamin Cham

The Arab Gambia Islamic Bank (AGIB) yesterday launched a priority banking and concessionary financing tailored specifically for members of the national security services, doctors, nurses and midwives across public and private health facilities nationwide.

Under the initiative, all security and medical personnel have been offered a dedicated priority lane at all AGIB branches, saving them from long queues, as well as providing them with concessions unique to them.

These include, zero COT concession for salaries below D20,000.00, no ledger fee, financing that provides relief and peace of mind for service and medical personnel, no legal fee, no anniversary fee, no management fee, no facilitation fee, acceptance of a warrant card or medical ID for account transactions only, free issuance of ATM cards and free issuance of first cheque book.

Unveiling the initiative at the bank’s headquarters, Fatou Ceesay, chief finance officer, representing the Managing Director, said the priority banking lane for the national security and medical personnel is aimed at ensuring faster or more convenient access due to their special roles.

“For instance, members of the Gambia Armed Forces require prior approval to go on personal errands during working hours and long queuing at the banks affects their reporting time. “So we are hopeful that these priority lanes across our branches will further enhance your banking experience,” she said.

“We believe this will go a long way to ease the stress associated with banking and allow you to focus more on the critical tasks you handle daily,” Ceesay told the gathering of senior medial and security officials.

She added that the initiative is part of AGIB’s broader commitment to innovate and roll out exceptional services that go beyond traditional banking services to customers.

“As an Islamic bank, AGIB have gone beyond conventional financial offerings to craft exclusive, empathetic, and adaptive solutions for the men and women in uniform.

“As we embrace change, let’s move forward together and make financial management easier than ever before,” Ceesay said. Malick Mboob, Head of Public Sector at AGIB, welcomed the security and medial officials appreciating the importance of the services the two sectors are contributing to national development.

“Due to our deep appreciation of the country’s security and medical professionals AGIB is leading the way to ensure that you are prioritised in the services we offer,” Mboob told the delighted officials.

In reaction, the Mulai Colley, representing the National Security Adviser returned gratitude to AGIB for the special privileged accorded to them. This is a laudable achievement and the greatest innovation by AGIB and by recognising the role of security and medical services, the bank is contributing to the security of the nation. He expressed special gratitude for the many service charges the bank waved for them. Echoing this sentiments Gibril Jarju, Director of Planning at the Ministry of Health, representing the minister of health said the initiative is not only recognising the role of health care workers but also saving them time they could now dedicate to taking care of the sick. Jarjue praised AGIB for supporting the people at the frontline of service to this nation.

The ceremony, chaired by Morro Sawaneh Head of Retail Banking, climaxed with the cutting of the ribbon at the banking hall, now fitted with a prominent display of security and medical personnel priority lane.