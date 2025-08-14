Man charged over mass killing of vultures

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Amid public outrage and mounting speculations about the mysterious mass death of vultures at various places in the country, police have said they have arrested a serving soldier, Lance Corporal Alieu Jallow and a civilian Ebrima Khan, in connection with the suspected killing of the birds protected by law under the Wildlife Conservation Act.

Police Communications Unit Officer Mariama Fatty said the civilian has been charged and released on bail.

She said the incident they have been arrested for occurred in Bwiam.

“The two allegedly used poison, rubbed it over the body of dead animals to lure vultures, and once the birds die from consuming poison, the duo would cut and keep their heads for so far unknown purposes, leaving the carcasses in the bush”, the police said.

According to the police, the civilian, was charged with cruelty to animals and conspiracy to commit felony and will soon be arraigned in court.

As for the soldier, he is still detained at the Yundum Barracks.

“We have to finish up investigations before any charges are brought against him,” army spokesperson Captain Kemo Kanuteh told The Standard yesterday.

“He is a serving personnel and there are laws that govern the soldiers. So once the investigation is done the relevant laws of the army will be applied. But we are also covered by the Constitution of The Gambia, for example the police may also come up with charges under the laws of The Gambia”, Cpt Kanuteh said.

Meanwhile there is mounting speculations as to what is the motive behind the mass killing of vultures and their beheading. Among the stories in the rumour mill is a theory that it may for superstitious proposes with some politicians and groups trading accusations for the act.