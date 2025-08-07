3 Gambian migrant workers abscond in Spain

- Advertisement -

Three men from among the first batch of migrant workers who recently travelled to Spain under the bilateral labour agreement between The Gambia and Spain, have absconded, the ministry of employment announced yesterday.

According to the ministry, the incident occurred on 27 July, 2025. ”Prior to their disappearance, the trio had neither appeared for work since Monday 28 July, nor reported to the authorities for their scheduled work and residence permits processing appointments.,” the ministry said.

They are named as Foday Marega, Seedia Kebbeh and Demba Keita.

The ministry urged the trio to return to the farm immediately, and complete the processing of their work and residential permits.

“We urge the public, particularly potential future beneficiaries from the opportunity this scheme offers, to adhere to the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding, and give every Gambian, a chance to play a part in the programme,” MOTIE said.