GDC ASKS ASSEMBLY TO INTERVENE IN OVERSEAS ID CARD ISSUANCE SCHEME

By Omar Bah

Another opposition party, The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has added its voice to the controversial issuance of national ID cards to ”Gambians’ living in African countries by the Gambia Immigration Department (GID).

The exercise which government said is to help Gambians access their national documents needed to regularise their stay in those countries, has been widely criticised and condemned by the opposition as a ‘trick’ to rig elections by giving the vote to non-Gambians since an ID card can also be used to acquire a voter’s card. Civil society and other activists have questioned the justification and legality of the exercise arguing that the safeguards and eligibility criteria for an ID card are not in place outside The Gambia. Some politicians have suggested that the Inter-Party Committee (IPC) take up the issue since an ID card can lead to a voter’s card.

Though the Gambia Immigration Department defended the exercise as a way to safeguard the rights and identification of Gambians abroad, especially those facing documentation challenges and harassment, opponents remain sharply critical of the legal validity and electoral implications of the policy.

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the GDC urged the National Assembly to submit a parliamentary question to the Minister of Interior seeking explanations about the entire process, request a comprehensive list of Gambians who have already received ID cards abroad, including the criteria and procedures used and demand transparency on the methodology, verification procedures, and documentation involved in the initiative.

The party also called on The Gambia government and the Director of Immigration to address concerning and inconsistent practices surrounding the issuance of national identity cards.

“While we acknowledge the importance of a robust national identification system, recent actions raised serious questions about fairness, transparency, and the rationale behind these policies,” the GDC said.

In The Gambia, the party argued, “obtaining an ID card remains a cumbersome process, requiring multiple documents such as birth certificates and parental supporting documents. This bureaucratic barrier effectively disenfranchises many Gambians who lack access to such paperwork.

“In contrast, Gambians living in countries like Mauritania and Gabon are reportedly issued ID cards without the need for parental or supporting documents. How does the government justify this discrepancy? What criteria are used to determine eligibility in these countries, and why is the process so inconsistent?”, the GDC asked.

The party added issuing ID cards to Gambians outside the Ecowas region raises questions about the purpose and utility of these documents.

“Since many countries outside Ecowas do not recognise ID cards—favouring passports instead—what is the rationale behind issuing IDs to Gambians living in those countries? How will these IDs serve their holders, and why are passports not being issued instead?” the GDC stated.

The GDC stressed that there has been no public explanation regarding the criteria, processes, or beneficiaries of this initiative.

“We call on the government to transparently disclose the list of individuals who have received ID cards in Mauritania, Gabon, and other countries, the methods used to select and verify these beneficiaries and the photographs and identification details of those granted IDs abroad.”

“In conclusion, Gambians deserve clarity, fairness, and accountability in the issuance of their national identification documents. The government must come forward with clear explanations regarding these policies, procedures, and their intended purposes. Protecting the rights of all Gambians, regardless of where they reside, is paramount to building trust and strengthening our nation.”