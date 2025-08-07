Stamping out hate speech at its roots

- Advertisement -

A recent study by the National Human Rights Commission, supported by UNESCO, has confirmed what many Gambians have long suspected: politicians and religious leaders are among the main perpetrators of hate speech. This revelation is deeply troubling, not only because of the credibility of the source, but also because of the moral authority these groups are supposed to wield. When those who should unite and inspire begin to sow division and resentment, the social fabric of our nation begins to tear.

Hate speech is more than just inflammatory language—it is a weapon. It fuels tribalism, stokes political violence, and undermines the fragile peace and unity we have worked so hard to build. In a country like The Gambia, where diversity should be a source of strength, hate speech undermines progress, inflames tensions, and threatens our democracy.

To tackle this, the first step is accountability. Political parties and religious institutions must put their houses in order. They should develop and strictly enforce codes of conduct that forbid the use of hate speech by their members. Party leaders and religious heads must publicly condemn inflammatory rhetoric, no matter who says it, and show by example that leadership is about responsibility, not provocation.

Secondly, our laws must be strengthened and applied without fear or favor. The Information and Communications Act and other relevant statutes should be updated to reflect the evolving nature of hate speech, particularly online. But care must be taken to ensure that enforcement does not infringe on legitimate freedom of speech. A balanced approach that punishes incitement while protecting free expression is essential.

Education is another critical tool. Civic education campaigns—especially through media, schools, and community outreach—must help citizens differentiate between free speech and hate speech. Citizens must be empowered to reject hateful narratives, report violators, and support peaceful discourse.

Finally, the media must step up. Media houses should refuse to give platforms to individuals who are known for promoting hate. They must fact-check, moderate, and call out divisive rhetoric, no matter how popular the speaker may be.

Hate speech thrives where ignorance and inaction reign. If we want to preserve our peace, protect our democracy, and ensure national unity, we must act collectively, decisively, and urgently. The time to confront hate speech is now—before words turn into wounds.