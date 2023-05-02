3 GAMBIANS GET WAFU APPOINTMENTS

Three Gambian officials have been appointed into various committees in the regional football body Wafu Zone A.

A statement from the Gambia Football Federation over the weekend revealed that

Bakary K Jammeh, the first vice president of the GFF has been appointed member of the Wafu Zone A Finance Committee while his immediate junior Second Vice President Ebou Faye is also appointed as the chairman of the Competitions Committee.

Coach Kebba ‘Jesper’ Touray, acting president of The Gambia Football Coaches Association, has been appointed member of the Technical Committee. The appointment of the trio adds to an already significant presence of Gambians in the regional body which is also headed by GFF president Lamin Kaba Bajo.

Meanwhile, GFF sources have said efforts are being made to revitalise the Wafu Zone A secretariat in Banjul which has not been functional since the office was temporarily relocated to Dakar Senegal until the Banjul office is habitable.

Though the new secretary general of the zone is a Cape Verdean, the secretariat still remains in Banjul but in a bad state.

