4 anti-corruption protesters granted bail

By Olimatou Coker

The Kanifing High Court yesterday granted bailed to four anti-corruption activists arrested on Monday. Each were bailed in the sum of D50,000.

They were charged with unlawful assembly and common nuisance at the premises of the National Audit Office.

The four, Kemo Fatty, Alieu Bah, Momodou Camara, and Omar Saibou Camara, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Arguing the case for the prosecution, police prosecution officer, Commissioner Sanneh, informed the court he is objecting to any bail for the accused persons, but if they are to get one, it should be on condition that they do not take part in any demonstration without a permit from the Inspector General of Police, and in the event such happens, their bail should be revoked.

However defence counsel Lamin J Darboe, in his response, said Commissioner Sanneh is dancing in the territory of the court to determine the condition of bail.

Presiding magistrate Sallah Mbye agreed with the submission of Counsel J Darboe, indicating that the decision of bail and its condition lies solely on the court, not the prosecution, and accordingly granted bail to the accused persons and adjourned the case to 21st September.