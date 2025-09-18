Ex-minister ‘constrained’ by oath of secrecy from sharing cabinet discussions

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

A former attorney general and minister of justice Aboubacar Ba Tambadou yesterday told members of the National Assembly Select Committee investigating the sale and disposals of former president Jammeh’s assets that he cannot share all cabinet discussions with them.

Tambadou made this declaration when the committee’s lead counsel Lamin Dibba, asked him to explain collectively, as cabinet, the different matters of policy and what he advised the president in a wholesome way.

”Well I have taken an oath here to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. But another oath I took when I was a cabinet minister is for secrecy and confidentiality,and so there is a limit to what I can share with you in terms of cabinet discussions,” the former attorney general said.

But Counsel Dibba, while acknowledging the oath of secrecy, reminded Tambadou that that does not protect him from the National Assembly.

Tambadou responded that his concern is not the Assembly committee itself, but the public nature of the testimonies, which could expose sensitive information.

At this point, Counsel Dibba acknowledged the former minister’s right to request that certain evidence be presented in private, but Tambadou expressed a desire for the public to hear his full testimony, particularly on matters like the establishment of the Janneh Commission where the facts were already established.

At this point, his focus shifted to the outcomes of the Janneh Commission of Enquiry, instead of the specifics of cabinet discussions. The former minister then went on to explain the role of the Ministry of Justice in advising the cabinet on the legality, establishment and operations of the Commission.

He said the Ministry of Justice was responsible for the operations of the Commission but decided to seek an outsider from the private sector to head the administrative unit of it

When asked about the financial and administrative feasibility of the Commission, Tambadou stated that such was not discussed in cabinet. However, he emphasised that the Commission had a high degree of operational independence even though it relied on government for funding.

“However this did not affect the Commission’s independence just like international institutions that have internal administration of justice mechanisms that are funded by the institutions themselves but still operate independently,” he said.

Counsel Dibba asked Tambadou about the advice he provided to the president on the scope and powers of the Commission.

Tambadou replied that he was left to determine the operational aspects of the Commission while the Ministry of Justice advised the president on the legal aspects of the Commission.

When asked whether the decision to set up the Commission was influenced by external factors, Tambadou stated that it was a national project conceived and decided upon by the cabinet. He emphasised that the commission was independent and that its proceedings were transparent.

“The Janneh Commission was one of the most independent commissions, if not the most independent,” he said.