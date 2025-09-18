DARBOE CALLS FOR MUTUAL RESPECT IN RESPONSE TO BARROW 

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

In a rare display of rapprochement between the leaders of the two main political parties, leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party Ousainu Darboe has responded to a goodwill message sent to him on his election as flag bearer of his party. Last week, the veteran leader retook his seat in a keenly contested race, initially among ten other contenders.

In his response to Barrow, Darboe declared that a mutual consideration between him and President Adama Barrow will lighten the political atmosphere and set the tone for cordial relations, despite some boisterous times, between their supporters and militants.

The UDP leader also said it is his party’s will to collaborate with Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP) and other political parties in The Gambia to foster stability.

“On behalf of the Executive and the entire membership of the UDP, I would like to express to you and your party my appreciation for the kind words and the democratic tone of your message. Indeed, healthy and vigorous competition between political parties should not and must not exclude courteous and mutually respectful relations between the political actors, especially between the leadership of the political parties and the heads of the other institutions operating in the political space,” Darboe told Barrow, himself a former member of the UDP.

“I would like to assure you of the availability and willingness of my party, its leadership and supporters to work with you and your party as well as with all other political and civil society formations. It is incumbent upon all of us to advance the course of democracy, the rule of law and mutual respect in the political space.I have no doubt that we will all diligently work towards ensuring that the 2026 presidential elections, and all subsequent elections, are free, fair, transparent and equitable. I believe that the new management of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) as well as the political and security forces of the country will be up to the task,” he wrote.

In conclusion, Darboe added: “I would like to reiterate that our party, the United Democratic Party, will continue to be a loyal, responsible, and law-abiding party, and I trust the same will remain true for all political actors in the country. Collectively, we will entrench democracy, the rule of law, and tolerance in The Gambia for inclusive and sustainable economic development of our country and for the betterment of our people.”