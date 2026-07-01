4 car drifters charged in Brusubi court

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By Fatou Gassama

Police in Brusubi yesterday arraigned 4 car drifters at the Burusbi magistrate’s court for dangerous driving, common nuisance and prohibition of conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

The accused are Modou Samba Jallow, Abdul Aziz Njie, Hadim Manneh and Gassan Abdoul Azim.

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According to police prosecutors led by DSP Sawaneh, the accused persons on Sunday June 28 at Brusubi, misconducted themselves while in public place and uttered abusive insults in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

Prosecutors further alleged that they obstructed or caused annoyance, danger and inconvenience to the public thereby committing an offence.

Two of them, Hadim Manneh and Gassan Abdoul Axim, were slammed with specific counts of dangerous driving after prosecutors alleged they drove motor vehicles in a dangerous manner that is likely to occasion harm to others by stunt driving.

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The court will rule on their bail applications on Monday.