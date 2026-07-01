Gov’t urged to resolve Makka Sadeer alkaloship crisis

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By Omar Bah

Community leaders and residents of Makka Sadeer in Niani District, have voiced frustration over the delay in appointing an alkalo for the village even after two elections were conducted for the position.

The villagers blamed the Chief of Niani, Pierre Bah for his alleged unwillingness to appoint Amie Aboulie Manneh who won two alkaloship elections against Saidou Jawo since the passing of the late Alkalo Abdul Jawo in 2025.

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Community members alleged that neither the Chief nor the CRR Governor has communicated a decision on the outcome of the elections or installed the rightful winner. They warned that the absence of an alkalo is affecting the village’s socio-economic progress and eroding public confidence in local governance.

“We are very concerned,” said Mbye Manneh, who also revealed that Amie Abdoulie Manneh first won by 10–5 votes cast by a show of hands.”

According to other residents, Chief Bah later annulled that result and ordered a second vote limited to household heads with ID cards. That one too was won by, Amie Abdoulie Manneh who reportedly received 25 votes against Saidou Jawo’s 15.

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“The initial vote involved 15 compound heads which the Chief rejected insisting that since the village has 41 compounds a larger turnout was needed. In that subsequent vote too, Manneh again won decisively with 25 votes to 15,” said Gebriel Cham, another resident of the village.

Villagers say the repeated victories demonstrate clear majority support for Manneh and that the delay in appointing him is destabilising the community. Worst, according to the villagers, many are puzzled by the seemingly official recognition of Manneh’s defeated opponent Saidou Jawo who reportedly ‘continues to receive salary as acting alkalo without legitimacy’.

The villagers urged Chief Pierre Bah, CRR governor Ousman Bah, and the minister of local government to clarify the hold-up, warning that ignoring the majority’s choice will fuel disunity in Makka Sadeer.

Contacted for his side of the story, Chief Pierre Bah denied refusing to act on the elections. He added that he has played his official role by conducting the elections, compiling results and submitting a report to the governor. “I have done my part. What remains is between the governor and the ministry of local government,” he said, dismissing allegations that he is responsible for the delay.

Efforts to reach Governor Ousman Bah went unsuccessful, as calls and WhatsApp messages to his office went unanswered.

The Standard contacted a highly placed source within the Ministry of Local Government who could not confirm whether a situation on the matter has been officially received by the ministry or whether an acting alkalo has been appointed for the village. Our source promised to check and get back to us.

However a seasoned local government expert informed The Standard that the Local Government Act does not automatically provide for elections to replace an allkalo who died in office. ”The Local Government Act first allows the tradition and customary practice of inheritance of the position among the deceased alkalo’ s lineage. Only when that is not applicable in any given situation can elections be called,” our source said.