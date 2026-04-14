41 African countries now support Macky’s candidacy for UN job

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The list of countries supporting Macky Sall’s candidacy for UN Secretary-General is growing. To the thirty-seven already identified, four more will now be added: Rwanda, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Uganda.

This new development, reported by Les Échos newspaper, is a godsend for the former head of state, whose application was rejected by some 20 African Union countries and lacks the support of his own nation.

With 41 African countries now in his camp, Diomaye Faye’s predecessor can approach his first hearing as a candidate to succeed António Guterres on 22nd April, with greater confidence.

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