TikTok star Khaby Lame accused of hiding assets in divorce case

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Khaby Lame, a global social media star, finds himself unwittingly at the centre of a media storm fuelled by divorce rumours and questions about the management of his immense fortune.

With over 160 million followers on TikTok and a fortune estimated at around US$20 million according to Forbes, the influencer embodies the meteoric rise of the creator economy.

For several days, viral posts on social media have been circulating about alleged divorce proceedings involving Khaby Lame. These rumours claim that financial tensions are at the heart of the separation, with some Internet users even alleging that his former partner has claimed a significant portion of his fortune.

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According to these unconfirmed speculations, she allegedly sought to obtain a portion of the income generated by the influencer’s activities, including his advertising contracts and international collaborations. However, no official source or court statement has yet confirmed this information.

The controversy has escalated with allegations that Khaby Lame does not directly own his assets in his own name. These rumours circulating online claim that a large portion of his assets — properties, income, and investments — are registered in his father’s name.

Born in Senegal and raised in Italy, Khaby Lame became a global phenomenon after losing his factory job during the pandemic. He then built his reputation on short, silent, and humorous videos in which he simplifies life hacks deemed too complicated.

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This universal format, without language barriers, allowed him to conquer a global audience and become one of the most influential creators in the world.

Beyond his social media earnings, his digital empire recently reached a new milestone. In January 2026, his company, Step Distinctive Limited, was reportedly sold for US$975 million to the Hong Kong-based company Rich Sparkle. The deal notably included the rights to exploit his image, voice, and gestures, paving the way for the creation of a digital twin powered by artificial intelligence.

To date, no official confirmation has emerged regarding either the divorce or the financial claims circulating on social media.

Seneweb