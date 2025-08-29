5 GAMBIANS RESCUED FROM CAPSIZED BOAT IN MAURITANIA Unidentified bodies litter beach, dozens missing

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A migrant boat carrying 120 migrants including Gambians, capsized in Nouakchott, Mauritania on Wednesday with an unknown number of them missing.

A Chilling video of dozens of dead bodies on a beach in Mauritania was making the rounds online yesterday. The bodies are believed to be of migrants from the boat. It is not yet known whether any of the dead bodies or missing passengers are Gambians.

Siman Lowe, the Public Relations Officer of Gambia Immigration Department GID, said his department received reports about a boat that capsized in Nouakchott, Mauritania with approximately 120 migrants on Wednesday.

“Out of this, the information received indicates that 17 survivours were found including 5 Gambians,” the GID spokesman said

He added that efforts are ongoing to establish the departure point of the boat and the nationality of other victims.

“The Migration Management Unit of GID is engaging with the Gambian Embassy in Mauritania, Guardia Civil Liaison Officer in Mauritania and the Gambia Red Cross Society for further details as the investigation and necessary operations continue,” he said.