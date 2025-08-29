Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez and the vindication of UTG excellence

- Advertisement -

By Omar F M’Bai

The ongoing Commission of Inquiry into the activities of Local Government in The Gambia has gripped national attention, not only because of its subject matter, but also because of the manner in which it has been conducted. At the heart of this process stands Mr Patrick Gomez, the Lead Counsel, whose performance thus far deserves both recognition and commendation.

Mr Gomez has demonstrated what it truly means to uphold the noble calling of the law. With precision, diligence, and impartiality, he has steered the proceedings with a steady hand, ensuring that truth is pursued without fear or favour. His mastery of the facts, calm yet firm interrogation, and ability to distil complex legal and administrative issues into clear lines of accountability have elevated the Commission’s credibility in the eyes of the public. As Lord Denning once observed: “Justice must be rooted in confidence, and confidence is destroyed when right-minded people go away thinking: the judge was biased.” Lead Counsel Gomez has done the opposite, he has inspired confidence through fairness and clarity.

The importance of his role cannot be overstated. Inquiries of this nature are not merely exercises in fact-finding, they are crucial pillars of transparency and governance reform. They signal to citizens that no institution is beyond scrutiny and that public office is a trust to be exercised responsibly. Justice Louis Brandeis of the United States Supreme Court reminded us that: “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” By ensuring that hidden practices are brought into the open, Lead Counsel Gomez has allowed the disinfecting light of truth to shine on matters of national importance.

Equally significant is the fact that Lead Counsel Gomez is a proud product of the University of The Gambia (UTG). For too long, there has been a tendency to undervalue the capacity and competence of UTG graduates, with misplaced perceptions that excellence must be imported from elsewhere. Lead Counsel Gomez has powerfully demonstrated that Gambian institutions can and do produce jurists of integrity, intellect, and courage. His performance at the Commission is a resounding statement that UTG graduates can be trusted, respected, and entrusted with the most sensitive national responsibilities.

In the history of commissions, both in The Gambia and elsewhere, the effectiveness of a Lead Counsel often determines whether the process commands respect or falls into disrepute. By his conduct, Lead Counsel Gomez has placed himself in the tradition of counsel who elevate the law above personal interest, ensuring that proceedings are fair, robust, and anchored in integrity. Nelson Mandela once said: “A critical, independent and investigative press is the lifeblood of any democracy.” One could equally extend that to say that a critical, independent and probing counsel is the lifeblood of any commission of inquiry. Lead Counsel Gomez has fulfilled that role with distinction.

For The Gambia, his example is more than symbolic, it is instructive. It reminds us that when professionals carry out their duties with excellence, the nation as a whole is strengthened. In an era where trust in public institutions is often fragile, Lead Counsel Gomez’s work has contributed to restoring public faith that justice and accountability are possible. Kofi Annan wisely noted: “Good governance is perhaps the single most important factor in eradicating poverty and promoting development.” By holding local government institutions to account, Lead Counsel Gomez’s efforts directly serve this broader vision of good governance.

As the inquiry continues, we can only hope that his professionalism will continue to guide the process to its rightful conclusion. The Gambia Law Society, the Attorney General’s Chambers and by extension the country owes him gratitude for reminding us, in the words of Lord Hewart, that “justice should not only be done, but should manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done.” Lead Counsel Gomez has thus far ensured that justice is both pursued and seen to be pursued with integrity.

The Commission’s legacy will ultimately be measured by its findings and their impact, but already, its process has been marked by the exemplary service of its Lead Counsel. May his work inspire others in the legal profession and beyond to hold fast to the highest standards of integrity, diligence, transparencyand service to the nation.

About the Author

The author is a Legal Practitioner, a governance advocate, and a parent. He writes regularly on institutional integrity, leadership, and education across Africa, Middle East, and Asia.