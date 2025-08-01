52 Gambians among 244 arrested at sea in Senegal

- Advertisement -

The National Division for the Fight against Migrant Smuggling and Related Practices (DNLT) of Senegal on Wednesday announced that it arrested 244 irregular migrants after they were handed over by the French Navy. These individuals were attempting to reach Spain by sea from The Gambia.

According to the police report, the migrants left a town near Karang, The Gambia, on the night of 27th July, at around 300am, before being intercepted on 29th July at 5:45pm, approximately 145 nautical miles off the coast of Saint-Louis in Senegal.

Of the arrested boats people, 52 were Gambians (41 men, 5 women, 4 minor boys, 2 minor girls). There was one man from Ghana, two from Burkina Faso, three from Benin, nine from Mali, twelve from Côte d’Ivoire, 51 from Guinea, and 114 from Senegal.

An investigation has been opened to dismantle the smuggling network behind this attempted irregular migration.

The foreign nationals arrested are expected to be deported to their native countries including The Gambia.