Ministry deplores students participation in GALA protests, others

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) has expressed its strong disapproval of the participation of school children in any protest organised by an individual or groups on matters that do not relate to educational service delivery.

A public statement issued yesterday noted that some students wearing school uniforms, notably from Gambia Senior Secondary School, were seen participating in the recent Gambians Against Looted Assets (Gala) protest.

The MoBSE statement noted: “While recognising and respecting the rights of all citizens to freely express their views, MoBSE is deeply mindful of its paramount responsibility to safeguard the safety, well-being, and interests of all students under its care. Students are a valuable and vulnerable segment of our society, and it is essential that their welfare is protected at all times, especially during public events with potentially unpredictable dynamics.

“MoBSE therefore calls upon all stakeholders, including school administrators, teachers, parents, and guardians to collaborate closely in ensuring that students receive the appropriate guidance, supervision, and care needed to promote their holistic development and protect them from harm. This responsibility aligns with the provisions of the Children’s Act 2005 and the Education Policy, which emphasise the protection and nurturing of children as a collective societal duty.

“Accordingly, the Ministry urges communities, including security personnel and child welfare institutions, to support efforts aimed at creating safe and supportive environments for our students, whether in or out of school.”