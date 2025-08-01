spot_img
Gambia News

Jawara’s son says house vandalised after publicly endorsing Essa Faal

By Abdoulie John

In what he described as “a politically motivated act”, the son of former president Sir Dawda Jawara has decried the vandalisation of his house in Paradise Estate, West Coast Region.
“This afternoon, I posted on my Facebook page ‘Essa Faal for President 2026’. And while I went out to buy lunch, my house was vandalised,” Momodou Musa Jawara told this medium, adding that “there are people in dark shadows” who are bent on ostracising and intimidating him.
According to him, the incident happened on Tuesday, 29th July, immediately after he publicly announced he was throwing his weight behind opposition leader Essa Faal via the social messaging platform Facebook.
Asked whether he reported the matter to the police, Jawara replied: “I did report the case at the Old Yundum Police Station. But the police said the absence of evidence is making it difficult to make any headway”.
Mr Jawara said he was a supporter of the United Democratic Party believing the party “had the best team to run the country at the time” but said he no longer believes that to be the case and that was why he decamped to the Essa Faal led APP-Sobeyaa alliance.
“I am exercising my democratic and civic right.  As a Gambian, I can support whomever I want,” Mr Jawara concluded.

