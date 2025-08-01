BAC ex-chairman and CEO testify about D33 million geology fund

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

A former chairman of Brikama Area Council (BAC), Sheriffo Sonko, and the former CEO, Modou Jonga, yesterday testified before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry about the D33,713,176.01 geology funds received from the Accountant General’s Department.

On Tuesday, Chairman Sonko told the inquiry he was not aware of the withdrawal of the monies.

Appearing yesterday, CEO Jonga detailed the process of withdrawing monies, explaining that requests from user departments would be forwarded to procurement for necessary documentation, then to internal audit for verification, and finally to finance for confirmation of funds before he gives the final approval.

Asked by Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez about the involvement of the chairman in the process, Jonga replied: “At times the chairman is informed of expenses before payment. Sometimes he is informed and other times he is not”.

Counsel Gomez told the CEO, Chairman Sonko said he was never aware of any withdrawals from the money paid by the accountant general in relation to the geology fund.

Mr Jonga told the commission that when they started receiving the funds he informed the general council and the money was meant for communities affected by quarrying operations.

He explained that the communities sent a proposal to the office of the chairman and he listed the communities that benefited and the payments made to them.

Gomez asked Sonko if he was aware of the withdrawals .“I am [sic] not aware of most of them,” he replied.

But Jonga explained that “most of these disbursements are conducted in a form of a ceremony and chairman will attend these ceremonies”.

The lead counsel further asked about the withdrawal by one Amadou Touray on a single day in October 2021 of D1 million, D500,000, D856,000, D400,000 and 425,000 and whether the vouchers were authorised by the chairman.

Jonga replied that “there were no thresholds in council at that time” adding that the chairman was not aware of these withdrawals.

“You had no thresholds but you had meetings, you used to have briefings, and you have told the commission for some payments, he is aware, so I want to know whether these ones were discussed or it’s either you took the decision solely based on your authority as CEO to withdraw the monies, sign the cheques with yourself and the finance director without the chairman knowing or it is the three of you?,” Counsel Gomez quizzed.

Mr Jonga insisted that the chairman was not aware of salary payments.

But the lead counsel quickly interjected saying there was no evidence to indicate the withdrawals were for salary payments.

He was asked to bring the vouchers to prove that they were salary payments.

The inquiry continues.