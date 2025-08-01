spot_img
Tension defused at Gambia-Senegal border

For the past few days, a border dispute has been ongoing between the populations of Kanouma, in Senegal, and Jattaly, in The Gambia. The tensions originated, according to the newspaper Le Soleil, from a misunderstanding between a Senegalese forestry officer and a Gambian woodcutter in a zone with unclear boundaries.
To calm tensions and clarify territorial limits, a bilateral meeting was held on Tuesday at the border. The governors of Senegal’s Tambacounda region Guédj Diouf, and Ousman Bah of Central River Region, participated in the discussions. Also present were mapping experts, traditional and religious leaders, as well as representatives of the security forces of both countries.
The stated objective of this meeting, according to Le Soleil, was to avoid any escalation and preserve peace between the two neighboring communities. Several concrete measures were agreed upon following the discussions. Firstly, it was agreed that the populations of Kanouma and Jatally can continue their activities in the disputed area, pending the conclusions of scientific sub-committees tasked with delineating national borders.
Furthermore, a joint commission composed of ten members from each country – including mayors, sub-prefects, village chiefs, and land commission presidents – will meet on Thursday. This body will be tasked with precisely defining the livestock routes, a vital issue for the herders on both sides of the border.

