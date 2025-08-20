spot_img
29.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Gambia News

7 youths remanded for common nuisance at Kololi Tavern

Amadou J 12

By Amadou Jadama

Magistrate Touray of the Kanifing court yesterday remanded seven youths from Kololi Tavern at Mile II for common nuisance.
The accused persons are Mo Lamin Cham, Omar Mbaye, Musa Bojang, Gibbie Camara, Sarjo Darboe, Lamin Dibba and Pabie Jammeh.
They were slammed with a single count charge of common nuisance.
The police alleged that the accused persons on the 16th August, at Kololi Tavern, obstructed or caused annoyance, danger and inconvenience to the public.
All the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Police prosecutor Sgt EM Jallow sought for adjournment to enable him to call witnesses and pushed for the youths to be remanded to prevent them from continuing their activities in the community.
He explained that the police had received series of complaints from the inhabitants of the area.
The matter is adjourned to 3rd September.

