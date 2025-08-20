Leeds mayor honours Gambia’s King of Kora with city shield

- Advertisement -

The Lord Mayor of Leeds in the UK has presented the city’s shield to Gambian musician Jaliba Kuyateh, widely celebrated as the King of Kora, in recognition of his contribution to promoting culture, diversity and community cohesion across borders.

The presentation took place on Monday at the Civic Hall, where Lord Mayor Dan Cohen welcomed Kuyateh during his visit to the city. The event was facilitated by Sarata Sawo, a recent political science and international relations graduate and aspiring politician in Leeds.

Kuyateh was in the UK at the invitation of the Gambia Welfare Society in Leeds (TGWS), where he headlined the organisation’s annual fundraising gala over the weekend. The event drew hundreds from the Gambian and wider African diaspora in northern England, raising funds to support community projects.

Presenting the shield, Cohen praised Leeds as a city of convergence, known for its vibrant cultural scene and commitment to inclusion.

Kuyateh, who has long combined his artistry with advocacy, used the moment to commend the Gambian community in Leeds for their commitment to integration and respect for communal values. “Wherever Gambians are, we carry with us a spirit of community, of respect and of peace,” he said.

Yanks Sawo, chairperson of TGWS, hailed Kuyateh’s music as a force for education and upliftment. “His presence here in Leeds is a powerful reminder of the ties that bind us across nations and cultures and the enduring spirit of giving back,” he said.

Kuyateh, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, has spent decades using the traditional 21-string kora to promote messages of unity, children’s rights and development, among other issues. His recognition in Leeds adds to a long list of honours for a musician whose influence stretches far beyond the borders of The Gambia.