Abuko school car drifter jailed

By Aminata Kuyateh & Amadou Jadama

One Malick Badjie was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour by the Bundung Magistrates’ Court for his involvement in a dangerous car drifting incident at Abuko School that left a Grade 6 student seriously injured.

The court also ordered Badjie to pay D1 million in compensation to the victim, a 12-year-old Abdourahman Bah. Should he failed to make the payment, he will serve an additional two-year prison term.

The sentencing came after Badjie pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless and negligent act in violation of the Criminal Offences Act, 2025.

The incident, which drew national outrage, occurred earlier this year when Badjie was captured on video performing high-speed drifts near the school premises during school hours, resulting in the vehicle hitting Bah, who was on school grounds at the time.

‎The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has welcomed the ruling, emphasising its zero-tolerance policy toward reckless driving and car drifting. In a statement released today, the GPF reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and holding offenders accountable.

“This verdict sends a clear message that such reckless behaviour will not go unpunished,” the statement read. “We remain resolute in enforcing the law to protect lives, especially those of our children.”

‎Bah is reportedly still recovering from the injuries sustained in the incident.

The case has sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and better protection for school zones across the country.