Lawyer J Darboe denies being hired by UDP to defend PIU shooting suspect

By Tabora Bojang

Lawyer Lamin J Darbo, the legal counsel representing Ousainou Bojang who is standing trial for the alleged killing of two PIU officers, has denied allegations made by one Mama Jabbi, a state witness in the case that he was paid by the opposition UDP to represent Ousainou.

Jabbi, the 3rd prosecution witness in the case, made allegations against the UDP in a viral audio claiming that they had a hand in the killing of the officers and also hired the services of Lawyer J Darbo to represent the alleged killer.

Speaking to The Standard, Lamin J Draboe said the allegation is absolutely untrue. “I was not paid by UDP. In fact UDP never contacted me, and they don’t know anything about Ousainou’s case,” the lawyer said.

He said he only got involved in the case when the family of Ousainou said they would not accept a lawyer from the state, which was under obligation to give him a lawyer. “The family members said they want me to represent them and I accepted. So I am representing him free of charge. Nobody in the UDP ever approached me about Ousainou and I have never discussed the case with any serious member of the UDP or any member of the executive. So her allegation is absolutely not true,” the lawyer told The Standard.

On Mama’s comments that “Ousainou carried out the killing” and will spend the rest of his life in prison,” which many considered to be a contempt of court,

Lawyer J Darbo said he is not thinking of pursuing any actions against her for that.

“She is just making political comments obviously due to her relationship with Barrow and the family. So to me, going after somebody like Mama, will not advance the public life of The Gambia. As far as I am concerned I have confidence in the judicial system, so there is no judgement as yet. So I cannot speak because of what she said. Several people sent me the video and I listened to it but I just took it as a joke. Mama is illiterate and does not even know what she was talking about. Who will listen to somebody like Mama? It’s a none case,” Darbo said.