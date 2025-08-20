Pura gets pushback over intervention on data pricing

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Public Utility Regulatory Authority’s (PURA) has come under fire from both the main opposition United Democratic Party UDP and activist Madi Jobarteh following its latest decision to fix a floor price for data.

However according to Jabarteh Pura has failed to live up to its mandate by prioritising the interests of businesses over those of consumers. “

“If GSM companies are engaged in a cut-throat tariff competition which has lowered costs for customers, one would think that Pura would rather insist that these companies enhance their quality and allow the price to go down, but seeking to stop the tariff competition means Pura is only interested in securing profit by GSM companies and not quality and cost for consumers,” the activist said.

According to him there is no mobile network operator that provides high-quality services in every part of the country. “The Gambian terrain is not challenging for any service provider, yet they have refused to adequately invest in telecommunications and technology infrastructure, knowledge and skills,” he said.

UDP

Meanwhile the opposition UDP condemned Pura for “imposing arbitrary floor price for mobile data service in The Gambia, a reckless and unlawful act and a direct assault on consumer rights, economic justice, and the principles of a free market in a democratic society.”

“Pura’s mandate, under the laws of The Gambia, is to protect the interests of consumers while ensuring fair competition among service providers. Instead, Pura has shamefully chosen to act as a shield for GSM companies, legalising exploitation at the expense of the already struggling Gambian people,” the UDP said.