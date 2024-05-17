79th ordinary session of ACHPR held in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The 79th ordinary session of the African Centre for Human and People’s Rights was held in The Gambia on Tuesday.

The session will consider and adopt decisions on communications, thematic resolutions, concluding observations on state reports, the study on the human rights, impact of law enforcement on asylum seekers, refugees and migrants in Africa and diverse reports related to its work.

The convention was held at Bakadaji hotel, which brought together dignitaries and stakeholders across the African continent.

The Africa Centre for Human and Peoples’ Rights is a charter established by the African Union to advocate for human rights, democracy and good governance on the continent.

In his statement to officially open the forum, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mamadou Tangara highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting human rights to boost reforms that include the implementation of plans presented by the TRRC.

The Minister Tangara said the TRRC was established to investigate and create an impartial record on human rights abuses committed from 1994-2017 to deliver justice, accountability, promote human and reconciliation to all persons affected during this period.

Minister Tangara disclosed that the TRRC delivered on its mandate and submitted its final report to the President which included a wide range of findings including 65 recommendations which were geared towards the legacy of human rights violations.

Minister Tangara said the government is committed to implementing 263 recommendations in the white paper.

Minister Tangara hailed the Centre for its efforts towards the Agenda 2063 through the promotion and protection of humans across the African continent, thereby significantly registering democracy within the continent.

“The ECOWAS joint technical committee will help in addressing religion, financial, political, infrastructure, technical and security related challenges that may arise in delivering the preliminary accountability of victims of human rights violations on the Gambia relations”, Minister Tangara disclosed.