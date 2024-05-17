Climate change training held for UTG lecturers

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The GCCA+ project under the National Environment Agency has begun a two-week training for stakeholder institutions on integrated coastal zone management (ICZM) targeting eighteen participants.

Four participants are lecturers from the UTG, two from NEA, two from Department of Agriculture, two from Department of Forestry, two from Department of Parks and Wildlife, two from Department of Fisheries, two from the Ministry of Environment and two from Department of Water Resources.”

The training was held at Dr Musa Sowe Climate Change Building at the UTG in Kanifing. The GCCA+ was founded by EU together with AGRER.

Speaking to The Standard, Abubacarr Kujabi project coordinator of the Global Climate Change Alliance, said the training will provide trainees with an understanding of national, local and regional management decision making process, including how to apply the principles and concepts of ICZM.

Mr Kujabi added that the training will also utilize strategies for effective stakeholder engagement in coastal zone management.

“We have been working with the University of The Gambia on how to establish certificates or diploma programme on integrated coastal zone management, and the participants are carefully selected from stakeholders’ institutions who are going to be the resource persons after we completed the training. The initial step was the development of the curriculum for this program and that was done with the support of the project, and here, we are almost at the final stages of the process that is training of trainers, “he added.