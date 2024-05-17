Minister John-Manjang visits ongoing project worth over D70M

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

As part of her quarterly trek to visit several project intervention sites, the environment ministry with a high-power delegation headed by the Hon. John-Manjang on Tuesday visited an ongoing ecolodge project worth over 70 million dalasis in Kossemar Tender.

The ongoing project is said to be a public-private and community partnership which is under the EBA project.

- Advertisement -

The days trek is also aimed at inspecting projects focused on forest protection and preservation.

“We are here in the ecolodge, under the EBA project, is indicating that the government is whole, we just have different sets that are working for the same objective. One would say why would the environment go in for ecolodge? This is the responsibility of the Ministry of Tourism or maybe you can even see them. They are also under trade because it provides employment, but again, I am envious of ecolodge, especially when they have environmentally friendly materials and structures. They also become an environmental property asset. We’ve seen that it’s an environmental asset.”

The main objective was to make sure that people are motivated to preserve the environment. “So they will be given a source to a sustainable alternative livelihood, because they have observed that most people are destroying the forest or even their natural cover because there’s no alternative for livelihood. So we decided to give them an alternative for livelihood and also give them another training to be able to preserve the natural cover that we dearly need.”

- Advertisement -

She thanked the EBA project for the unique job they are doing in Kossemar Tender, adding that they have seen first class ecotourism complex designs.