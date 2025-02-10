8 arrested with drugs, unlicensed guns 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG) with backup support from the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) over the weekend arrested eight individuals with over 200 bundles of suspected Cannabis sativa, over a dozen gallons filled with cannabis seeds and three unlicensed hunting rifles.

DLEAG spokesman Ousman Saidybah said among those arrested were 35-year-old Abdoulie Sonko caught with 13 bags containing 165 bundles of suspected cannabis and 11 gallons of suspected cannabis seeds. Officers also seized two unlicensed hunting guns at his property.

Thirty-nine-year-old Edrisa Sonko was arrested with nine bundles of suspected cannabis concealed in a blue plastic container. Alagie Jammeh and Modou Sanyang were each arrested with three bundles of suspected cannabis. Desiré Sanyang and Duwa Badjie were also taken into custody for joint possession of eight bags containing suspected cannabis. Other suspects arrested include Yusupha Sonko and Nfally Nyassi.

DLEAG operatives also seized one bag containing nine suspected cannabis bundles and two 20-litre gallons containing cannabis seeds at a cashew farm.

According to Saidybah, the three unlicensed hunting guns were handed over to Sibanor police for further investigations and necessary actions.