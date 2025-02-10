Gamgo delivers on D100M Nawec vehicle contract

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

In a remarkable success story, a budding Gambian company has come good on its first major contract, procuring 26 brand new vehicles worth over D100 million for Nawec.

The Gambiago, or simply Gamgo, won the competitive bid and on Friday held a handing-over ceremony at its headquarters to deliver the Toyota Hilux and Land Cruiser pick-up vehicles.

Saibo Manneh, the CEO of Gamgo said the successful implementation of the Nawec contract is an achievement that goes beyond fulfilling a contract, as it also showcases what Gambian companies can achieve when given the chance to lead.

“Our decision to pre-finance this project, with a total investment exceeding 100 million dalasis was bold, but it reflected our belief in our team, our capacity, and our vision for excellence,’’ he told gathering the audience that included Nawec’s top management, heads of government and private institutions, Gamgo staff and well-wishers.

Mr Manneh revealed that instead of the 2021 models that Nawec planned, Gamgo in fact delivered the latest 2024 models of the vehicles, reflecting their commitment to go above and beyond expectations.

He thanked the leadership of Nawec for the confidence in his company. Camara also thanked his team for a good work.

Receiving the vehicles Galo Saidy, the managing director of Nawec, congratulated Gamgo and praised the commitment of the company as evidenced by its decision to pre-finance the contract.

“We were supposed to give them money before they start but they went ahead, took the risk and brought the vehicles to our yard. So, I am very thankful to them and proud that they got the job and I have no regrets at all,” MD Saidy said.

Muhammed Mbye, general manager for Gamgo company Limited, said the company was established in 2018 to bridge the gap between institutions and their “never-ending needs”. He described the success of the Nawec contract as a catalyst for their next chapter and one which cements Gamgo’s name and its “unique ways” of doing business in The Gambia and the world at large.

“We are a group of individuals conjoined by nationalism and the zeal to seeing The Gambia on the global,” he said. The event wrapped up with a test drive of the vehicles, entertainment and a tour of the magnificent Gamgo offices at Hendon Court Building formerly Dream Park, Senegambia.