Police arrest suspect in Banjul armed robbery

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Police Force Sunday evening tracked down a BMW sedan believed to have been used by armed robbers in a daylight attack on a shop in Banjul where they made away with at least a million dalasis.

Police spokesman Modou Musa Sisawo said operatives arrested the owner of a vehicle that was believed to have been involved in the armed robbery at El Hella Shop on Daniel Goddard Street Sunday morning. The owner was arrested along Bund Road and is being questioned by detectives.

He also said preliminary findings indicate that two suspects, one wearing a face mask and the other unmasked, arrived in an ash-colored BMW with no number plate, parked opposite the shop.

He explained that CCTV footage showed the suspects enter the shop, brandishing a pistol, and threatening those inside before making away with D1,245,000.00 and CFA1,650,000. They fled the scene in the same vehicle.

The police said they are actively investigating and urged anyone with useful information with regard to the incident to contact them immediately.