22.7 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
type here...
News

8 Sierra Leoneans intercepted, put under quarantine

308
quarantine Covid19
- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Health Minister Ahmadou Samateh last night revealed that Sierra Leoneans were intercepted by Gambian security personnel who handed them over to be quarantined in the fight to control the coronavirus.

Addressing the daily national Covid-19 country situation, Minister Samateh added: “The eight individuals who came by road from Sierra Leone were intercepted at the Upper River Region and they are undergoing quarantine as we speak.It has also come to our notice that a lot of people use fishing boats and other boats to evade the immigration officials at the border post to enter the country through illegal ways. We urge all our citizens to be vigilant and report such cases.”
The Minister also revealed that 14 new samples were tested and all of them came out negative.

- Advertisement -

“Out of these, two were repeated test cases conducted on the first case and the third case currently under admission. Both cases will be retested in a day or two for confirmation of recovery,” he said.

Minister Samateh said samples have been collected from the five people who completed their quarantine periods and the decision of their release from quarantine facilities will depend on the laboratory results.

“Samples have also been collected from two quarantined individuals who are suspected of having symptoms similar to that of Covid-19. Cumulatively, the country still has a total of four confirmed cases and one probable case. Two of the confirmed cases are currently receiving treatment at the MRC Gambia medical facility whilst the latest confirmed case is receiving treatment at the government treatment centre. All three cases are responding to treatment both clinically and psychologically,” he noted.

He further revealed that a total of 97 laboratory tests have been conducted to date “out of which 92 were negative, 4 were positive and there is a single probable case. In addition to that, a total of 247 persons are placed on quarantine and 168 contacts are been actively followed up.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTRRC To Start Monetary Reparations Soon
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

TRRC To Start Monetary Reparations Soon

By Omar Bah Baba Galleh Jallow, the executive secretary of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission has said the commission will soon start giving out...
Read more
News

FTJ Refutes Finance Minister’s ‘unratified’ Loan Claims

By Omar Bah The leader of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction has refuted Finance Minister’s claims that even the former government used...
Read more
News

Jahankas issue stern warning against insulting tribe

The president of the Jahanka Youth Association in The Gambia, Alhaji Morro Sillah has issued a strong warning against insulting their tribe. Alhaji Morro Sillah...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

quarantine Covid19

8 Sierra Leoneans intercepted, put under quarantine

By Omar Bah Health Minister Ahmadou Samateh last night revealed that Sierra Leoneans were intercepted by Gambian security personnel who handed them over to be...
baba galleh jallow

TRRC To Start Monetary Reparations Soon

fabakary tombong jatta

FTJ Refutes Finance Minister’s ‘unratified’ Loan Claims

Alh Morro Sillah

Jahankas issue stern warning against insulting tribe

no 2rape

Boy confesses to raping cousin, 9  

- Advertisment -
© 2019 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions