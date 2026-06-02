98 journalists from 90 countries converge in Beijing for exchange programme

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By Amadou Jadama in Beijing

Ninety-eight journalists from 90 countries across the world have converged in Beijing, China for a for three-month media fellowship exchange programme.

The participants, invited by the China Public Diplomacy Association, represent media outlets across Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Central-Eastern Europe, and the Caribbean.

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The CIPCC has been a successful media exchange mechanism between China and emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs). Through its programme, journalists and social media influencers from EMDCs, especially the Global South countries, are able to directly observe major domestic and international events in China, experience the real life in the country, and present first-hand reports on China to the world.

The CIPCC will hold lectures on China’s socioeconomic development, diplomacy, culture, science and technology, provide training on journalism and internships in China’s media agencies, organise symposia with relevant governmental departments, enterprises, think-tanks, and media organisations, and arrange visits to selected provincial regions.

Speaking at the official opening of the China International Press Communication Centre, at Remin University on Thursday, Hong Lei Assistant Minister of Chinese Foreign Affairs stated: “Today, we have 98 friends from 90 different countries here in Beijing. This is a striking example of solidarity, cooperation, and close collaboration with countries of the Global South. “

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According him, in recent years, China’s modernisation has attracted growing interest and attention from countries of the Global South. They want to learn more about China and understand its development, philosophies, and systems.

“This has become an important trend. In this context, we created the CIPCC to open a window on China and build a bridge for our media friends from the Global South, ” he added.

Minister Hong further stated: “Over the past five years, CIPCC delegations have produced thousands of reports that present “an accurate, multidimensional, and panoramic view of China” to global audiences. He expressed hope that this year’s cohort would continue that role as objective observers and promoters of friendship.”

He further stated that 2026 marks the first year of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, which sets an ambitious roadmap for the next five years. Key priorities include accelerating reform and opening up, advancing high-tech manufacturing, and expanding “new quality productive forces” such as AI, new-energy vehicles, and industrial robotics. “

Other milestones he cited included the eradication of extreme poverty, a broad social security system, a life expectancy of 79.25 years, and the world’s largest and fastest-growing renewable energy system.

On the global challenges, Hong said the world faces geopolitical conflicts, slow recovery, and a resurgence of unilateralism and protectionism.

He pointed to President Xi Jinping’s vision of a community with a shared future for humanity and four global initiatives as China’s framework for reducing development gaps, preserving peace, promoting cultural exchange, and improving global governance. “

On hotspots including Ukraine and the Middle East, Hong said China maintains “an objective and just stance” and supports peace talks and political settlements.”

Speaking earlier, Tong Xiaoling, Vice President of the China Public Diplomacy Association, said the media play a key role in breaking barriers and building understanding between civilizations. She noted that over the past 12 years, CIPCC has trained nearly 1,000 journalists from over 140 developing and emerging countries, helping share what a “more authentic and diverse China” with global audiences.