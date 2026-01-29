A decade-long id card and a chance to build local capacity

- Advertisement -

The recent announcement that The Gambia’s new national ID cards will be valid for ten years, coupled with the plan for the contracted company to train Gambian officials before handing over the system, deserves both commendation and careful scrutiny. On the surface, this policy shift signals progress. Beneath it lies an important test of foresight, accountability, and national capacity building.

A ten-year validity period for ID cards is a practical and cost-effective decision. Frequent renewals burden citizens with unnecessary expenses and long queues, while stretching the limited resources of the state. Extending the lifespan of the card reduces administrative pressure, saves public funds in the long run, and offers citizens stability and convenience. In a country where documentation is essential for accessing services such as banking, voting, education, and travel, this is a welcome relief.

Equally significant is the commitment to train Gambian officials and eventually hand over the management of the system. This aspect must not be treated as a mere contractual footnote. Too often, major national projects remain permanently dependent on foreign expertise, creating a cycle of technical dependence and recurring costs. If properly implemented, the training component can help develop local technical know-how, ensure data sovereignty, and build institutional confidence.

- Advertisement -

However, good intentions alone are not enough. The government must clearly define timelines, benchmarks, and monitoring mechanisms for the handover process. Training should be comprehensive, practical, and continuous—not symbolic workshops that leave real control in foreign hands. Transparency in the contract terms is also crucial, as the national ID system involves sensitive personal data that must be protected with the highest standards of security and accountability.

Ultimately, this initiative should be judged not only by the durability of the card, but by the durability of the capacity it leaves behind. A ten-year ID should not come with ten years of dependence. If managed wisely, this policy can mark a shift from outsourcing solutions to owning them.