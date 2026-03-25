A nation’s call for assurance: Security reform, police intervention, and the urgent need for presidential leadership in The Gambia

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By Mohammed Jallow

The question of national security in The Gambia has steadily moved from quiet concern to urgent national discourse. Across communities, from the bustling streets of Serrekunda to the calm provincial settlements, citizens are united by a shared expectation that safety must not only be promised but must be visibly guaranteed. Security is not merely the absence of crime but the presence of confidence in state institutions. It is the silent contract between the governed and those entrusted with authority. In recent times, that contract has been tested, challenged, and in some instances strained.

Yet, within this evolving narrative, there are unmistakable signs of intervention, reform, and renewed commitment, particularly from the Gambia Police Force under the leadership of Seedy Mukhtar Touray. The efforts of the police, supported by joint security operations and advisory frameworks, have begun to reshape the architecture of national safety. However, these interventions, though commendable, require consolidation, stronger coordination, and above all, decisive leadership from the highest office in the land.

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Security reform in The Gambia is no longer an abstract policy discussion. It is a lived reality unfolding in real time. The reforms initiated over the past years have sought to transition the country from a legacy of fear and centralised control to a modern, accountable, and community driven security framework. Institutions have been restructured, mandates redefined, and oversight mechanisms strengthened. The intention has been clear, to build a security sector that serves the people rather than intimidates them.

The Gambia Police Force has taken visible steps in this direction. Under the stewardship of Seedy Mukhtar Touray, there has been a renewed emphasis on community policing, intelligence led operations, and rapid response mechanisms. Patrol visibility has increased in urban centers, and there has been a deliberate attempt to rebuild public trust through engagement and outreach. These actions reflect a leadership that understands the evolving nature of crime and the expectations of a democratic society.

Recent interventions by the police have demonstrated both resolve and adaptability. From addressing petty crimes to responding to more organised threats, the force has shown a willingness to act. Joint operations involving the police, the Gambia Armed Forces, and other security agencies have become more frequent, signaling a coordinated approach to national security. These joint security forces represent a critical pillar in maintaining stability, especially in moments of heightened tension.

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However, while these interventions are necessary, they also expose the depth of the challenge. Security threats today are multifaceted. They range from urban crime and drug related activities to cross border concerns and emerging digital threats. Addressing these issues requires more than reactive measures. It demands a proactive and integrated strategy that aligns all arms of the security apparatus.

The role of the presidential security advisory framework is particularly significant in this regard. The security advisory to the president serves as the strategic nerve center for national security planning. It is within this structure that intelligence is synthesised, risks are assessed, and responses are coordinated. The effectiveness of this advisory mechanism is therefore central to the overall success of security reforms.

Yet, the ultimate responsibility rests with Adama Barrow. Leadership at the presidential level is not symbolic in matters of security. It is decisive. The President is not only the commander in chief but also the custodian of national stability. The expectations of Gambians are clear. They seek reassurance, not just through words but through visible and sustained action.

There is a growing sentiment among citizens that while reforms have begun, their impact has not been fully realised. Concerns about safety persist in certain communities. Incidents of crime, though not necessarily widespread, have a disproportionate effect on public perception. In an age of instant communication, even isolated events can shape national sentiment. This underscores the importance of not only addressing security issues but also managing public confidence.

The interventions of the police and joint security forces must therefore be complemented by a broader narrative of assurance. This is where presidential leadership becomes indispensable. Adama Barrow must take a more visible role in articulating the government’s security agenda. Regular briefings, public engagements, and clear communication can go a long way in restoring confidence.

Moreover, the President’s leadership is crucial in ensuring accountability within the security sector. Reform is not a one time event but an ongoing process. It requires constant evaluation, adjustment, and reinforcement. The heads of various security institutions must be held to the highest standards of performance. Their actions must reflect professionalism, integrity, and a commitment to the rule of law.

The leadership of Seedy Mukhtar Touray provides a case study in proactive engagement. His approach to policing has emphasised both enforcement and prevention. By strengthening intelligence capabilities and fostering collaboration with other agencies, the police have been able to respond more effectively to emerging threats. However, these efforts must be supported by adequate resources, training, and policy backing.

Similarly, the role of the Gambia Armed Forces in joint operations highlights the importance of inter agency cooperation. Security challenges do not respect institutional boundaries. They require a unified response. The collaboration between the police and the military is therefore a positive development, but it must be carefully managed to ensure that each institution operates within its mandate.

Another critical dimension of security reform is community involvement. The most effective security systems are those that engage citizens as partners. Community policing initiatives must be expanded and strengthened. Citizens must feel empowered to report concerns, share information, and participate in local safety initiatives. Trust is the foundation of such collaboration, and it must be nurtured through transparency and accountability.

The security advisory to the president must also evolve to meet contemporary challenges. This includes enhancing intelligence gathering capabilities, investing in technology, and fostering regional cooperation. The Gambia does not exist in isolation. Its security is linked to that of the broader West African region. Cross border collaboration and information sharing are therefore essential components of a comprehensive security strategy.

At this critical juncture, the need for a unified national vision on security cannot be overstated. The various interventions by the police, joint security forces, and advisory bodies must be integrated into a coherent framework. This framework must be driven by clear objectives, measurable outcomes, and strong leadership.

The call to Adama Barrow is therefore both urgent and necessary. The president must rise to the occasion and take ownership of the security agenda. This is not merely a political responsibility but a national imperative. Gambians have endured periods of uncertainty, and they deserve a future defined by stability and peace.

Assurance is not built overnight. It is the result of consistent action, transparent communication, and unwavering commitment. The progress made thus far in security reform is commendable, but it must be accelerated and deepened. The leadership of the police under Seedy Mukhtar Touray, the support of the Gambia Armed Forces, and the guidance of the presidential security advisory must converge under a strong and visible presidential directive.

In conclusion, the security of The Gambia stands at a defining moment. The foundations of reform have been laid, and the initial interventions have demonstrated potential. However, the journey towards a fully secure nation requires more than incremental progress. It demands bold leadership, strategic coordination, and an unwavering commitment to the safety of every citizen.

The message from the people is clear. They are not merely asking for protection. They are demanding assurance. And that assurance must come from the highest office in the land, reinforced by the collective efforts of all security institutions. Only then can The Gambia truly achieve the peace and stability its people have long yearned for.