A special message to all UDPians, at home and abroad

Dear Editor,

Fellow UDPians,

There comes a time in every political movement when reflection must meet action and when unity must guide the path forward. That time is now.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has long been the home of visionary leadership, tested struggle, and people-centred politics. Our great leader, Hon Lawyer Ousainu Darboe, has carried this movement with dignity, sacrifice, and wisdom. He has built a legacy that must not only be honoured but preserved through thoughtful leadership transition.

Across the party, especially among the youth, there is a generation of talented, patriotic, and capable aspiring young Gambians who are proving themselves every day in public service, civic engagement, and party work. These individuals represent a future of hope, vision, and national renewal.

Among them, Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda stands out not only because of his achievements but also because he has tested his leadership nationally, through public service, accountability, and effective outreach across the country. His name has emerged strongly as a potential successor, not by force, but through merit.

A call from the diaspora: Let’s analyse and decide together

As the diaspora executive, UDP international branches, and the wider diaspora community, we believe the time has come to begin a structured, respectful, and inclusive analysis of the party’s future leadership.

This is not a call to bypass party processes, nor to silence other worthy aspirants. It is a call for dialogue, consensus-building, and political maturity.

We have seen in other nations, such as Senegal, how the diaspora played a critical role in shaping the future of leadership by standing united, early, and purposefully. The Senegalese diaspora didn’t divide their energy they focused it. They supported a clear path forward that ultimately helped restore democracy and hope.

In that same spirit, we are calling on all UDP diaspora branches, youth wings, women’s groups, and party supporters at home and abroad to:

· Begin consultations and internal dialogues.

· Assess all aspirants honestly and fairly.

· Engage our party leadership including Hon Lawyer Darboe with maturity, unity, and strategic purpose.

A movement bigger than one man

This is bigger than any one individual. It is about the future of the UDP, and more importantly, the future of The Gambia.

Let us avoid divisions. Let us avoid silence. Let us rise to the occasion with respect, with structure, and with love for our party.

If we analyse together, decide together, and act together we will preserve the strength of UDP and carry its legacy into the next generation of bold, people-focused leadership.

With respect and unity,

Sheriff Jammeh

United Kingdom.