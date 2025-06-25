Commenting on ongoing court cases

- Advertisement -

In The Gambia many people make commentaries on cases that are still in court. Many use social media platforms to give analysis based on opinions which may have little or nothing to do with the facts of the case.

Lawyers and those familiar with court proceedings have repeatedly advised the public, especially the young, to be mindful of cases that are ongoing. They advise that this may have a bearing on the case and may even cause problems for whomever they support in the matter.

There has always been a problem, and that is everywhere in the world, when trials are conducted publicly and the media appears to meddle. This is what causes people, who may or may not be innocent to be convicted by the media. It makes it that much harder to arrive at a just and fair verdict.

This appears to have been what the problem was, is, with the case of the shooting of three police officers a few years ago. While the police conducted investigations and interviewed witnesses, some people constantly commented on the issues.

In fact, even after a suspect was arrested and arraigned before a court of law, the commentators remained relentless. They wrote pieces on social media, appeared on radio and online platforms saying things that had yet to be proven.

It appears that this may give the State some problems in this case as some of these commentators are government employees who are now invited to shed light on what they had been saying. It has the potential of causing a lot of challenges for state prosecutors if not cost it the entire case.

This should be a lesson, not only for government employees, but all citizens that when investigations are on, or a court case is ongoing, it is unwise and uncalled for to discuss it in the public space.

If the people truly trust the judicial process, they should leave matters like this for the courts to deal with entirely.