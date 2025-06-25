Road to 2026 – dealing with the camp syndrome

- Advertisement -

By Demba Ali Jawo

While the statement issued by the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Ousainu Darboe, offering himself to be the presidential candidate for 2026, has no doubt helped lower the tensions within the party, it would however take much more than a mere statement to douse the flames created by the ensuing debate on the matter. There needs to be some serious behind-the-scenes discussions between the supporters of the different “camps” in order to avoid a recurrence of such a polarising debacle.

Of course, as we get nearer to the elections, more such scenarios are likely to emerge in the different parties, with some of them having the potential to leave lasting negative effects on those concerned. For instance, we have just seen what has happened to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) where the leadership of a breakaway faction composed of some prominent members of the party have just been expelled. While it may not much affect the NPP’s chances at the polls, it is sure to alter the political dynamics within the party.

While the succession debate within the UDP had been simmering for quite a while now, but its recent resurgence with some ethnic undertones, seems to have been much more threatening to the party’s very fabric. It clearly brought out in the open the existence of factions that had the tendency to cause a serious split within the party ranks.

Apparently, the rekindled debate stemmed from an opinion piece by a US-based Gambian commentator, Nanama Keita, suggesting a practical way to handle the succession issue to the party’s advantage, which attracted swift reaction from some members of the party. In the opinion piece, Nanama referred in particular to the persistent rumours that the Mayor of the Kanifing Municipality, Talib Ahmed Bensouda was one of the potential successors if or whenever the party leader decides to step down, referring to it as the Talib Dilemma.

However, the reaction to Nanama’s piece was not only swift but in many instances, quite harsh and uncompromising. While to some political pundits, Nanama was simply analysing the real situation within the UDP, but to some UDPians, including the firebrand Chairman of the Brikama Area Council, Yankuba Draboe, it tantamounts to crossing a red line. He described Nanama’s commentary as being “illogical Mandinkaphobia”, urging its proponents to form their own party and get a non-Mandinka leader for it.

While also appearing on the popular Mengbe Kering radio programme, Chairman Darboe went further to categorical say that he would never support Talib’s candidature, even threatening to reconsider his membership of the party in such an event.

In a similar reaction to the apparent succession warfare within the UDP, the Mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe also threw a spanner in the works by confirming the existence of camps within the party, and reiterating that she belongs to the Ousainou Darboe camp.

While there is no doubt that Lawyer Darboe’s intervention may have been done at the prompting of the party leadership to try and nip the apparent fall-out in the bud, certainly, some seeds of discord have already been sown between some of the members and if it is not properly handled, it may resurface.

While there is no evidence that the situation in the UDP was being fanned by some NPP agents provocateur in order to distract the party from the bigger picture, there is absolutely no doubt that they (NPP) were enjoying every bit of the drama and they would want to see it continue.

Therefore, it has now become quite clear that just like President Adama Barrow’s insistence of going for a third term in order to save his NPP from sudden death, Lawyer Darboe also does not seem to have much choice but to remain in charge of the UDP if it is to survive the tsunami that recently hit it.