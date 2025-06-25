- Advertisement -

By Alagie Saidy-Barrow

Yahya Jammeh’s punishment for his theft, rape, and murder of Gambians is being laid bare for all of us to see. This man lives in a foreign land, in a lonely mansion, and even his gold-digging wife has turned into an occasional visitor. Yahya Jammeh betrayed every single person he had ever been close to. Saul Badgie and the crew who fled with him into exile were the last victims to taste his betrayal and cantankerous ways. But Jammeh is living his version of hell on earth! From being the owner of the colonial space to running away and hiding in a foreign land with WhatsApp audios his only window to the country he once claimed ownership of, his suffering should be a lesson for all of us. More so, those who forget tomorrow because today feels so good.

Apart from his unwanted stepchildren who thrive on ethnic chauvinism masked in love for Foni, all of Jammeh’s allies have long since smelt the coffee. His APRC has disintegrated into ethnic activists and political entrepreneurs. Now, they are all at each other’s throats because what united them isn’t as strong as what divides them. This is why I always pray for all associations, coalitions, and support for one another to be based on shared values and principles, and not just on shared interests. Whatever shared interests build, they eventually destroy.

Listening to Jammeh rambling on in delusion, you can’t help but feel sorry for the poor fella. From accusing his friends at the Statehouse of human sacrifice to his endless promises of coming back home to a red-carpet welcome, it is obvious that the man’s mental health is seriously compromised. But even sadder is the fact that his unwanted stepchildren across the world are so mired in their ethnic chauvinism that they cannot see beyond their noses. These folks see what’s supposedly wrong everywhere else but somehow cannot bring themselves to believe that Jammeh did anything wrong. In one fella’s case, his family members in Foni are still suffering from Jammeh’s so-called witch hunt, but he manages to excuse that abuse with the claim that Jammeh was misled. That’s how mindless some of these folks are! And then one of them said he wants to debate me. Thankfully, I recognise attention junkies from faraway, and I know how to treat their deficiency by just ignoring them. All the same, I pray for them and hope that someday, they will own their mind.