A tribute to a pillar of enterprise: celebrating Mr Aki Allen at 80

By Mustapha Njie

Today, we gather not just to mark the passage of years, but to celebrate a living monument. A man whose life and work are woven into the very fabric of our nation’s progress. On this momentous occasion of his 80th birthday, we extend our deepest admiration, our warmest gratitude, and all his well-deserved flowers to Mr Aki Allen.

For decades, the name Aki Allen has been synonymous with steadfastness. In the landscape of #Gambian business, he has been our unwavering anchor. A man of quiet resilience, unwavering principle, and patient dedication. His journey is not a tale of fleeting success, but a masterclass in endurance, built on the solid rock of integrity and hard work.

The story of Mr Allen’s enduring #legacy is inseparable from the visionary #partnership he forged with Mr Kwamla Elliot. In the early 1970s, when The #Gambia was charting its own course, two Gambians of different backgrounds looked at the horizon and saw not division, but shared potential. Together, they laid the cornerstone of what would become the Gambia Electrical Company.

Their partnership was, and remains, a powerful testament. It demonstrated, with sheer clarity, what it truly takes: it takes trust that transcends difference. It takes a shared vision that is bigger than individual ambition. It takes the complementary strengths of two patriots, hand in hand, to build an institution that would not just operate, but thrive and serve for over half a century. In a world where collaborations often falter, the Allen-Elliot alliance stands as a beacon, proof that unity in purpose is the most powerful business strategy and the greatest national asset.

Mr Allen, you have been more than a businessman; you have been a good example. An example of how to build with conscience, lead with humility, and partner with respect. You showed us that true success is measured not just in longevity, but in the respect earned from customers, the opportunities created for families, and the contribution made to a nation’s development.

As you turn 80 today, we, as Gambians and as Africans, pause to celebrate you, our own Aki Allen. We celebrate the generator of hope you have been, the light of enterprise you ignited, and the stable current of opportunity you have provided for generations.

Your life reminds us to celebrate our own stories, our own pioneers who, with calloused hands and clear minds, built the foundations upon which we now stand.

So, here are your flowers, Sir:

· The orchid for rare strength and longevity.

· The oak leaf for steadfastness and unwavering resolve.

· The sunflower for loyalty and adoration, which you command from all who know you.

· And a bundle of Gambian wildflowers, representing the beauty and diversity of the nation you have helped to power.

Happy 80th Birthday, Mr Aki Allen! May your day be as bright and enduring as the legacy you have created. Thank you for your service, your example, and your steadfast spirit.

Here is to you, a true pioneer. We celebrate you today and always.