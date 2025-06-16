ACCESS BANK GAMBIA ACQUIRES STANDARD CHARTERED, BECOMES ONE OF GAMBIA’S TOP FOUR BANKS

- Advertisement -

Press release

Access Bank Gambia is expanding its market presence, enhancing service delivery and deepening its commitment to inclusive financial growth across The Gambia.

The bank today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank Gambia, following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The combined entity officially commenced operations as Access Bank Gambia, marking a transformational milestone in the bank’s evolution as a leading force in The Gambia’s financial sector.

“This acquisition marks a transformative milestone in our journey. As Access Bank Plc’s oldest subsidiary, we began with modest foundations but bold ambition. We are proud to become one of the top four banks in the country; better positioned to deliver meaningful impact across all segments of the market ,” said Stephen Abban, Managing Director of Access Bank Gambia.

Mr Abban continued: “This evolution reflects the discipline, resilience, and unwavering customer focus that underpin our growth. By uniting Standard Chartered’s long standing legacy in The Gambia with Access Bank’ innovation-led model and pan-African strength, we are ushering in a new era of financial empowerment for individuals, SMEs, and corporates across the country.”

Access Bank Gambia operates as a subsidiary of Access Bank Plc, one of Africa largest banks by customer base. Committed to sustainable growth, innovation, and exceptional customer service, Access Bank Gambia continues to play a vital role in The Gambia’s financial sector development. The bank’s commitment to excellence has been recognised through prestigious industry awards, including, Best Bank in The Gambia – 2024 Euromoney Awards for Excellence, and Best SME Bank – 2024 World Economic Magazine.

Access Bank Gambia has consistently deepened customer relationships, expanded market reach, and embraced a customer-centric philosophy aligned with its “More Than Banking” principle. Customers will benefit from a significantly enhanced banking experience, with a strengthened infrastructure of 11 branches and 22 ATMs, and access to regional and global markets. Through Access Bank Group’s presence in 24 countries (16 across Africa), customers can expect improved service delivery and broader reach.

“We are excited to welcome Standard Chartered’s valued employees and customers into the Access Bank family,” Mr Abban added. “Our commitment is clear: to provide seamless service continuity while expanding access to inclusive, secure, and technology driven financial solutions that support the ambitions of every Gambian,” MD Abban proudly said.