Road to 2026 Elections

In a few months’ time, Gambians will again go to the polls to choose someone who will lead the country for another five years. This is perhaps one of the most important elements in a democracy and it is expected that all Gambians will participate in this endeavour.

Due to the importance of this civic duty and responsibility, the different political parties in the country are gearing up for what promises to be a tightly fought election. Many observers are already making predictions while others are issuing advisories to political parties on how best to go about it.

It is perhaps a mark of the high stakes that internal mêlées can be observed within some of the political parties as to who should be given the role of standard-bearer this time round. The two main political parties – the ruling NPP and the biggest opposition party, the UDP – seem to be having this struggle within their own ranks.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) seems to be having the more difficult task as many within the party are openly stating that the time has come to change the leadership role so as to have a better chance of winning the elections. They posit that the party has fielded in the same candidate ever since and has still failed to win. Thus, it is time to try someone new.

That, in itself is a problem as the party seems divided on who should be chosen to run for president if not Lawyer Ousainou Darboe who has always been the standard bearer. While some loyalists are leaning towards Talib Ahmed Bensouda, Mayor of Kanifing Municipality, others are throwing in the name of Yankuba Darboe, Chairman of Brikama Area Council.

Meanwhile, the party leadership has remained conspicuously silent about this challenge. Will the party leadership maintain that Lawyer Ousainou Darboe remains at the top or will they decide to go in for a new face? And if they do, who between the two will they endorse? That seems to be a dilemma of the party currently.

Given that it is the biggest and most likely party to pose a serious challenge to the incumbent; this dilemma seems to be that of all Gambians as well. What will they do? Will they give in to petty internal squabbles and boost Barrow’s chances or will they rise above it and have a unified purpose?

The Gambians are watching!