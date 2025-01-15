ACCOUNTANT GENERAL GIVES ASSEMBLY DETAILS OF SUSPECTED FRAUDULENT CASES ACROSS GOV’T

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Accountant General’s Department has sent its report to the National Assembly’s Finance and Public Accounts Committee FPAC updating it on the names of individuals involved in alleged fraudulent cases in government ministries, departments and agencies.

In September 2023, the Assembly passed a resolution following the auditor general’s report on government’s expenditure which exposed “serious irregularities” in the management of funds.

The resolution resolved that ministries, departments and agencies MDAs should provide FPAC, the Accountant General’s office, the Auditor General’s office, the Inspector General of Police and the Judiciary with a comprehensive list of all fraudulent cases across government institutions, including names, amounts, dates and current status of those involved, failure of which the IGP must launch an investigation immediately and report back to the FPAC within 90 days.

The updates focused on the following institutions: Gambia Immigration Department, Directorate of National Treasury, Department of Forestry, Parks and Wildlife, Gambian missions in Bissau and France, Brikama Health Centre, Brikama sub-treasury, and Kerewan sub-treasury.

According to the FPAC, whiles other parties did not provide them with any update on the status of this resolution, the Accountant General’s Department (AGD) has reported back with names and amounts ‘misappropriated’.

GID-Seaport

According to the updates from the Accountant General Department in 2018, a Visa Fees of D1,302,000 was received by the Gambia Immigration-Seaport cashier but only D700,000 was paid to government.

“The balance of D602,000 was shared by the officers: Omar Badjie, Omar Ceesay, Sarjo Saine, Sambujang Badjie, Modou Jammeh, and Sulayman Colley, now are now on interdiction,” it added.

Brikama Health Centre

At the Brikama Health Centre, in 2014, out of the D402,674, receipts amounting to D129,000 were recovered, and the balance of D273,674 has been paid by the cashier, Musa Trawally.

According to the Accountant General, the revenue unaccounted at the Brikama Sub-Treasury was D6,592,172.50, but Faisal Bojang, who is believed to be responsible, no longer works for the Goverenment of The Gambia.

“This case is in court,” it added.

Kerewan sub-treasury

The AG reported that the revenue unaccounted for at the Kerewan Sub-Treasury was D2,136,327.61, and Boubacar Bojang, who was responsible, no longer works for the Government of The Gambia

‘The case is still at the level of the police.”

Janjanbureh Sub-Treasury

At Janjanbureh Sub-Treasury, the AG said the revenue unaccounted for was D521,000, and Fakebba Gassama, who was responsible, is deceased.

“The case is still at the level of the police.”

On the unauthorised withdrawal of D4,064,363.15 from the Directorate of National Treasury, formerly of TMA, the AG said Henry Davies, Marcel Jammeh, and Buba Baldeh, who were responsible at the time, no longer work for government, whereas Bakary Baldeh is deceased.

“The case was in court, and the culprits were prosecuted.”

FPAC has recommended that appropriate measures to be taken by the government to recover all outstanding amounts.

“The government should decide the fate or measures to be taken against deceased suspects. The government should put a mechanism in place to recover from suspects who are currently in the public service. Commenting on the Department of Forestry, Parks and Wildlife’s unauthorised transactions of D839,500 by Mass Cham and others in a project account, the AG said the amount of D510,060 was recovered, leaving a balance of D329,440.

“Mass Cham is currently not with the government. Investigation is completed, and the matter is taken to court.”

Mission in Guinea-Bissau

On the cash withdrawals of D390,000.32 not accounted for by the finance attaché, Baba Gomez, who is currently not working for the government, the AG said the case is still at the level of the police.

Mission in Paris

Addressing the reported fraud of €27,500 (equivalent to D1,549,350) at the Paris Mission by the Finance Attaché, Faisal Bojang, the AG said the case is in court, but Faisal Bojang is currently not working for the government.

Intellectual Property Office

On the false IFMIS receipts amounting to D10,410,000.00, which were issued to customers, the AG noted that one Yusupha Cham was interdicted between September 2019 and June 2020, but his salary was restored from July 2020, while Matar Sylva is no longer working for government.