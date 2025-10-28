ACDHRS trains religious, traditional leaders on human rights mechanisms

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS), in collaboration with the Open Society Foundation (OSF) and the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), recently concluded 3-day training for religious and traditional leaders across Africa on human rights mechanisms.

The training, held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel, brought together participants from various African countries to enhance their understanding of human rights challenges and develop strategies for promoting democracy, rule of law, and human rights.

The training provided participants with a deeper understanding of the challenges posed by conflicts, military coups, SGBV, and human rights violations in Africa and equipped religious and traditional leaders with actionable strategies and commitments to implement within their communities, promoting democracy, rule of law, and human rights.

It also fosters a network of religious and traditional leaders advocating for democracy, rule of law, and human rights across Africa.

Hamat NK Bah, Minister of Local Government, Lands, and Religious Affairs emphasised the critical link between governance, tradition, and human rights, highlighting the importance of religious and traditional leaders in promoting human dignity and respect for diversity.

Dr Nana Busia Jr lead facilitator highlighted the challenges of protecting human rights, particularly in the context of traditional practices and cultural norms that often conflict with human rights standards.

Representing the Chief, Justice Justice Isatou Jallow-Sey, stressed the importance of leveraging the moral authority and deep-rooted connections of traditional and religious leaders to foster reconciliation and unity, promoting human rights and democracy.

The establishment of a network of religious and traditional leaders committees on human rights was proposed to facilitate collaboration and information sharing.

The training highlighted the importance of promoting human rights and democracy in Africa, particularly in the context of traditional and cultural norms.

It marked an important step in strengthening the capacity of religious and traditional leaders to promote human rights and democracy in Africa.