ADAMA BOJANG, CHELSEA’S NEXT ‘VISION 2030’ STAR

Chelsea are one of several top European clubs interested in securing the signature of highly-rated Gambian youngster Adama Bojang.

The 18-year-old, who plays for Steve Biko FC in his home country, has been making waves on the international stage with The Gambia. He scored four goals as the Young Scorpions reached the final of the U20 African Cup of Nations in March.

Now, he is being linked with several big-name clubs in Europe, including Chelsea. Though according to reports, securing a work permit in England could prove to be an issue, which would mean that he would have to get sent out on loan initially.

ADVERTISEMENT

What position does Adama Bojang play in?

Nicknamed ‘the Gambian Hurricane,’ the youngster is a towering 191cm (6 ft 3 in) centre-forward who has been likened to Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham.

How good is Adama Bojang?

Despite his tender years, Bojang has been a regular fixture for Steve Biko for some time. In 2021, he scored the decisive brace in Steve Biko’s 4-0 win over Jam City, which clinched promotion to the Gambian top division.

Since then, the talented striker has only gone from strength to strength. In January of this year, he netted a hat-trick in the league and was rewarded with a call-up to The Gambia’s U20s – coached by Adama’s grandfather, Abdoulie Bojang – for AFCON in March.

At the tournament in Egypt, Bojang stepped up when it mattered most, bagging a hat-trick against South Sudan in the quarter-final before scoring the winner over Nigeria in the semi-final. Though the Young Scorpions were beaten by Senegal in the final, Bojang’s goals helped The Gambia qualify for the ongoing U20 World Cup in Indonesia – where he scored twice as his country beat Honduras 2-1 in their tournament opener.

What clubs are interested in Adama Bojang?

Chelsea and Crystal Palace are the latest clubs to be linked with a move for the 18-year-old. Previously, fellow English sides Tottenham and Nottingham Forest were said to be interested. On the continent, Napoli, Ajax, Royal Antwerp and Marseille are keeping an eye on Bojang, while the vice president of The Gambia’s FA has stated that teams in Egypt are also monitoring the wonderkid.

How old is Adama Bojang?

Adama Bojang was born on May 28, 2004, making him 18 years old.

Football transfer