African First Ladies in Banjul call for greater advancement

By Sirrah Touray

First Ladies from six African countries are in Banjul for the 12th edition of the Merck Foundation’s Africa Asia Luminary conference that started yesterday, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s 13-year commitment to advancing healthcare, education, and social development across Africa and Asia.

The First Lady of The Gambia Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow hostiing this year’s conference, welcomed her colleagues and the Merck Foundation team to the event emphasising the importance of shared commitment to strengthening health systems, building healthcare capacity, promoting responsible journalism, and supporting the next generation of African leaders.

Highlighting the critical role of partnerships like the one with the Merck Foundation, she celebrated the strides made in empowering health professionals through specialised training and scholarships.

The Gambian First Lady underscored the fundamental right to health, viewing it as essential for life, dignity, and well-being.

Merck Foundation CEO Senator Dr Rasha Kelej highlighted a long history of collaborations with First Ladies from nearly 30 countries, stating that their work is “transforming lives and building healthcare capacity.”

In his speech, Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow praised the First Ladies and Merck Foundation for their “unwavering commitment to humanity.” He acknowledged noting their efforts in improving healthcare, fighting maternal mortality, supporting girls’ education and giving voice to underserved communities.

Professor Dr Frank Stangenberg, Chairman of Merck Foundation’s Board of Trustees, said the progress made by the First Ladies reflects on their mission to empower, educate and transform lives of Africans.

The conference continues with dignitaries reaffirming their commitment to building sustainable, people-centered healthcare systems and supporting equitable development across Africa and Asia.