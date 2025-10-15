spot_img
Gambia News

Dou Sanno declines to comment on tractor issue, but vows to face parliamentary panel

Omar Bah 13

By Omar Bah

A presidential Adviser on Political Affairs, Dou Sanno, has declined to comment on the unfolding controversy surrounding a tractor that he allegedly took before the sale of former president Jammeh’s assets.

When contacted by The Standard on Tuesday over the issue, Sanno, a close ally of President Adama Barrow and a key figure in the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), refused to offer any statement regarding claims that he took a tractor for himself without following due process.

“I have no comment on that,” he said but said he would be only explaining himself before the National Assembly Committee Enquiring the Sales of Jammeh’s assets.

“I am ready to face the parliamentary committee to explain what happen,” he said.

